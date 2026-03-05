Making Snow/Ice Removal Standard Statewide

HARRISBURG – Rules for snow and ice removal vary widely from one municipality to the next in PA. Some communities have clear standards, while others do not – leading to confusion, uneven enforcement, and preventable safety hazards. To address the issue, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi plans to introduce legislation prohibiting the placing or piling of snow and ice on public sidewalks, roadways, public transportation loading and unloading areas, and areas immediately next to fire hydrants. It would require these areas be cleared promptly after a winter storm. He says the dangers of winter storms don’t end when the snow stops falling. Blocked sidewalks force pedestrians into the street. Snow-covered transit stops make it difficult for seniors, people with disabilities, and parents with strollers to safely access buses. Buried fire hydrants can delay firefighters during emergencies, increasing the risk of injury, property damage, and loss of life. The legislation is about keeping people safe. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.