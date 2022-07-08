Making PA Child Care Homes Safer From Fire

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that requires family child-care homes to have fire safety equipment present to protect individuals in care. Senate Bill 563 amends the Fire and Panic Act, requiring family child-care homes to have a smoke alarm on each floor, a portable fire extinguisher for class B fires in cooking areas, and a means of egress that complies with R-3 occupancy and licensure requirements under the Department of Human Services’ regulations. Smoke alarms are required to be interconnected via hard-wire, Bluetooth connectivity or any other means that allows for communication between the other smoke alarms. Further, at the time of installation, each smoke alarm is required to be approved by an approved testing laboratory.