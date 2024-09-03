Making It Easier To Respond To PA PUC Rate Changes

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been introduced making it easier for residents to remain informed and participate in PA Public Utility Commission rate cases. House Bill 2495 would allow ratepayers to submit public comments to the PUC online while House Bill 2496 requires the outside of envelopes from the PUC to indicate if they contain a notice of a proposed rate change. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi said residents need to easily communicate their concerns to the PUC about utility rate changes and acquisitions which will have a direct impact on their quality of life. Utilities are currently required to send ratepayers notice of proposed rate changes and include instructions on how to submit comments by mail. Ciresi added his legislation would modernize the process, making it more accessible to the public by having it online. Both bills are before the PA House Consumer Protection, Technology, & Utilities Committee for consideration.