Making It Easier For Teachers To Come To PA

HARRISBURG – A bill making it easier for teachers moving to PA to get their required certification was approved with bipartisan support by the PA Senate Appropriations Committee. Senate Bill 843 would enter the state into the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Teachers with eligible certification in other compact states would not be required to complete additional materials, exams or coursework when applying for certification in PA. They would still be required to complete background checks and other security clearances. Currently, 10 states have joined the compact. Bill sponsor, Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall said with educator shortages reported across the state, we need to make it easier for qualified people to become teachers in PA. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.