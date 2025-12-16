Making It Easier For International Physicians To Travel With Their Teams

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation was ceremonially signed into law designed to help PA attract world-class sporting events by streamlining the process for teams bringing traveling physicians to their games. House Bill 309, now Act 29 of 2025, will help boost the state’s economy with major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under previous law, international doctors were required to obtain a PA medical license to treat players in the state. Act 29 removes that requirement. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host six World Cup matches in 2026, with an anticipated $770 million economic impact, thousands of jobs, and $51 million in tax revenue. The legislation, which attracted multiple co-sponsors from both parties, passed both the state House and Senate unanimously earlier this year.