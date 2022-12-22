Make Sure Your Dog Is Licensed

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture is reminding dog owners to license their pets for 2023. All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50 or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs with permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities. PA dog licenses are available for purchase through county treasurers. For more information, including contact information for your local county treasurer and license purchasing options, visit licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.