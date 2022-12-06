Major Route 30 Road Work Delayed By A Day

LANCASTER – Line painting scheduled to start today on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is now to begin Wednesday due to the weather. The work will require daytime lane restrictions that could cause major delays. The contractor is scheduled to remove and repaint pavement markings in advance of a traffic shift toward the outside shoulders. The shift will allow work to be performed on the median pier supporting the Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30. Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.. Work will be on eastbound Route 30 on Wednesday and westbound Route 30 on Thursday. There will be night-time lane restrictions in both directions of Route 30 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.Friday so a barrier can be set along the median to complete the traffic shift. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected.