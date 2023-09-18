Major Road Project At Lancaster County’s Route 30/222

HARRISBURG – The Route 222/Route 30 Interchange Improvement Project in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, is underway. Work will be performed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and initially consist of milling, paving, and removing rumble strips along the shoulders on the Route 222 mainline and ramps. There will be lane restrictions and traffic shifts while the work is performed. No restrictions will be in place during non-work hours. After that work is finished, the contractor will begin installing barriers with all work performed behind the barriers during daytime hours. The project includes improvements at the Routes 222 and 30 Interchange and reconstructing Route 222 from the interchange north about one mile near Stoner Park, south of the Landis Valley Road bridge. Route 222 will be converted from four to six lanes from the interchange to the north end of the project limits. The two bridges carrying Route 222 ramps over Route 30 will be replaced, with the northbound Route 222 bridge being widened to two lanes. The Eden Road bridge spanning Route 222 north of the interchange will remain in place. Route 222 under the bridge will be lowered to increase clearance under the bridge. Four lanes of traffic will be maintained during the project, which is expected to be completed by September 2027.