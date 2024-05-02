Mail-In Ballot Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House is advancing legislation to help manage huge influxes of mail-in ballots during elections. Under House Bill 847, county election workers could start processing ballots up to seven days before an election. The bill passed on party lines as Democrats backed it and Republicans opposed it, warning that it would open the door to fraud. The County Commissioners Association of PA supported the bill saying that having more time to process mail-in ballots before polls close – called “precanvassing” – will help them manage the workload and ensure quicker results. Currently, PA does not let counties begin before Election Day. Republicans insist that PA voters want tougher requirements such as voter ID.