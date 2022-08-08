Lumber Theft At Christian School

LITITZ – Police in Lancaster County responded Sunday to a report of a theft of lumber that occurred at Lititz Christian School at 501 W. Lincoln Avenue in Lititz. It was reported that a large wall, constructed of lumber used as a soccer “bounce back” had been dismantled and was scheduled to be removed by authorized persons. When the authorized owner responded to pick up the lumber, it was gone. The lumber was valued at $1,350. Surveillance video from July 28 captured footage of persons operating two vehicles: a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck hauling a small utility trailer and a gray Ford Escape, removing the lumber from the property. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the stolen lumber is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Officer Mitch Naumann at 717-733-0965.