Lt. Gov. Davis To Chair PCCD

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has appointed his Lt. Gov. Austin Davis as the Chairman of the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Shapiro said every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe in their communities and together, he and Lt. Gov. Davis, will work to support the work of law enforcement, invest in our communities, promote anti-violence initiatives and youth programming, and pursue smart reforms to keep people safe across the Commonwealth. The Commission on Crime and Delinquency serves as the justice planning and policy-making agency for the state. By bringing together a wide range of experts in the fields of criminal and juvenile justice, victim services, and related professions, the Commission finds and implements violence prevention solutions.