Lower Swatara Resident Scammed Out Of $20,000

LOWER SWATARA, PA – On May 30, 2024, at approximately 2:50 PM, a resident contacted Lower Swatara Township Police to report they were defrauded of $20,000. Lower Swatara Township Police were told the resident received a phone call earlier in the day about a family member being in legal troubles and that they needed $20,000. The resident withdrew the money and an older white male with gray hair later showed up at the resident’s address pretending to be a “courier”. The “courier” took the money and left the residence. The family member who was alleged to be in legal troubles was contacted and confirmed that they were not in trouble. Lower Swatara Police are asking residents along the 2000 block of Rosedale Avenue who have any surveillance or doorbell cameras to review their footage to see if anything suspicious was seen between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM. A case has been initiated and Lower Swatara Police are investigating the matter.