Lower PA Gasoline Tax For 2024

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue posted its annual notice for gasoline tax rates for 2024. Motorists in PA are expected to see a slight decrease in the price of gasoline as a result. The tax, which currently is the highest in the nation, will decrease from 61.1 cents per gallon to 57.6 cents per gallon and diesel will decrease from 78.5 to 74.1 cents per gallon.