Lots Of School Breakfasts In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced that since its implementation, the Free School Breakfast Program has served over 23 million breakfasts to students .In his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro highlighted the importance of the program and proposed $38.5 million in funding to continue providing free breakfast through the 2023-24 school year. His proposal provides ongoing state funding for free breakfast in the years to come. The budget proposal would also allow students who qualify for reduced meals to receive lunch at no cost. On average, more than 455,000 free breakfasts are served each day in PA schools. Since the program began, school breakfast participation is up overall, with participation doubling among students who would usually have to pay full price.