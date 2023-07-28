Lots Of Bologna At The Lebanon Fair

LEBANON (AP) – A big feature at this year’s Lebanon Area Fair was an enormous Lebanon bologna sandwich billed as one of the world’s largest. The 150-foot-long sandwich was created Tuesday night. A large crew of volunteers, known as the “Bologna Security,” used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of half-sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, or six sandwiches per foot. Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot. The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity.