Looting Bill Goes To The Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A bill to crack down on looters and thieves was approved with strong bipartisan support and now awaits the signature of the governor to become law. Schuylkill County Sen. Dave Argall introduced Senate Bill 596 after seeing the shocking reports of widespread looting in Philadelphia and many other cities. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, organized retail theft has resulted in the loss of almost 700,000 jobs nationwide due to over $125 billion in economic losses. The bill would create a first-degree felony offense, which can result in up to 20 years in prison, for thieves who steal $50,000 worth of goods and intend to resell them. The bill would also create the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail Crime Theft to pursue the leaders of these criminal rings.