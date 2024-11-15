Loose Steer Keeps Lancaster County Police On The Run

WILLOW STREET – A loose steer kept some Lancaster County authorities busy yesterday. Around 11 a.m., Pequea Township Police were dispatched to the area of W. Boehms Road and Willow Street Pike South for a loose steer in the area of the divided highway. The steer was located in the area of Baumgardner Road and 272 South. The steer had been previously tranquilized by a farmer with no effect and several attempts were made to capture it. Officers worked to control traffic in the area to keep motorists safe as the 1,000 lb. animal ran through residential neighborhoods and crossed over Route 272 South and North multiple times. After two hours of the steer eluding capture over the course of about 3.5 miles, and with no sign of it slowing down, the steer made its way into an area where it was euthanized with no additional threat to the public.