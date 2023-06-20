Logo Would Promote PA Veteran-Owned Businesses

HARRISBURG – To further support the men and women who served our country, the PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation that would create a logo promoting PA’s veteran-owned businesses. Beaver County Sen. Camera Bartolotta said her Senate Bill 438 would authorize the creation of special logos to promote veteran-owned businesses. To be eligible, a business must be registered with the Department of State and at least 51% of the ownership interest must be held by a veteran, reservist or member of the National Guard. Half of registration and renewal fees would be used to cover the program’s administrative costs with the other half benefiting the Veterans’ Trust Fund, which issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans and organizations that help veterans. To discourage the logo from being used fraudulently, the bill would also ensure that an individual who falsely claims to be a veteran for the purpose of obtaining the designation would face criminal penalties. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.