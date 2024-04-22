Log Cabin Restaurant Suspect Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking for help in identifying a male subject involved in a theft and disorderly conduct incident at the Log Cabin Restaurant at 11 Lehoy Forest Drive in Warwick Township. On April 20 at 7:45 p.m., the subject, described as a white male in his mid 40s, wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and grey pants, was seen throwing a glass at employees before leaving and not paying his bill. The male can be seen driving away in a white, four-door BMW. Police have released photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Officer Riley at 717-733-0965.