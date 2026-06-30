Local Victim Chases Down Masked Gunman

LANCASTER – On June 28th around 6:52 pm, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was dispatched to the first block of Edgewood Drive, Warwick Township, for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. A witness reported that they saw two males exit a vehicle wearing all back and left the vehicle running. During an investigation, it was reported that a male wearing all black and a partial face mask entered the victim’s residence in the first block of Hurst Blvd, without authorization. The male was reported to have a handgun and wanted to know where the victims safe and cash was located. During the interaction, the victim pulled down the facemask of the suspect, who struck the victim in the face with his pistol. It was reported that they went to the living room where another suspect male was holding two 14-year-old juvenile males at gunpoint with a rifle. The adult victim identified the second suspect’s voice and knew him as “Hector”. Both armed suspects fled the house on foot, and the adult victim chased them in a white SUV. At this time, patrol officers arrived on the scene and saw the two masked males running from the area. During the foot pursuit, one suspect male fired his handgun in the air. Officers observed one male get into a Toyota Camry, and the other male got into a silver vehicle, which was rammed by the victim’s SUV. The suspects fled the scene, and officers located one of the vehicles, which had crashed near Rothsville Road and Meadow Valley Road. Patrol officers took one male into custody and recovered a rifle from the vehicle. The male was identified as 18 yr old, Hector Luis Martinez, of Reading. Martinez was charged with Robbery, Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. There were no reported injuries from the discharge of the firearm. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Northern Lancaster County Police Department at 717-733-0965.

