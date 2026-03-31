Local Session Addresses Social Media Safety

HARRISBURG – To help parents and students better understand potential threats online, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties is bringing together experts in law enforcement, child protection, and student mental health for a special session at Lampeter-Strasburg High School from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. The Social Media Safety and Parental Awareness event is free and open to the public. It will include a panel discussion with experts on safe use of social media, gaming platforms, and other online communication; information on how to address cyber-bullying, sextortion, and deepfakes; tips for communication between parents and children on online threats; emerging trends parents should know; and more. Registration for the session is encouraged, but not required. Attendees can register at senatorscottmartinpa.com.