Local Senator Honored For Ag Preservation Efforts

HARRISBURG – Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties was recognized by the Penn State Extension’s Center for Agricultural Assistance Training for his leadership in conservation efforts. Martin, who serves as Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, received the Karl Brown Award for Conservation Leadership. The annual award recognizes those who have demonstrated significant initiative and leadership on agricultural conservation issues in PA. In 2022, Martin, along with Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw, spearheaded the landmark Clean Streams Fund to clean up rivers and streams damaged by decades of pollution, including agricultural runoff, abandoned mine drainage, and stormwater in developed areas. The establishment of the Fund coincided with creation of the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program, which has become one of the most successful initiatives of its kind. Best management practices implemented by farmers and local governments are showing results. Last year, the annual report card from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science showed notable progress, with the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay receiving its best grade in more than two decades. Martin is a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission.