Local Restaurant Catches Fire During Roof Maintenance

STRASBURG – Area firefighters responded today at 11:49 am to a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg Township; next to Sight & Sound Theatre. Clair Zeager, one of Hershey Farm’s owners, said the fire started as an employee was doing exterior work on the restaurant, which was closed today. Zeager said an employee was working on the roof when the glue he was using caught fire. The fire started above the restaurant and spread to the gift shop and offices. There were no injuries reported.