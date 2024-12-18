Local Prison Faces Lawsuit

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County Prison is facing accusations it retaliated against inmates suspected of smoking synthetic marijuana by withholding necessities like toilet paper, soap, and warm clothing. The suit also alleges the jail cut power and heat to the inmates. Inmates at the prison accuse top jail officials in a federal lawsuit of waging an escalating, month-long campaign of collective punishment. A lawyer for the plaintiffs calls it a “campaign of mass torture.” The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages on behalf of detainees kept in the jail’s restricted housing unit in November and December of 2023. Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas says he’s “deeply disturbed” by the allegations. He said he believes it is essential to let the process play out fully and if any inappropriate actions occurred, it is important that there are appropriate consequences.