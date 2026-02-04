Local Pharmacist Nabbed Stealing Controlled Substances

LANCASTER COUNTY – A pharmacist at a Lancaster County Weis Market is facing charges after the store’s pharmacy staff noticed irregularities in medication distribution. Authorities say 53-year-old Nathan Bear of Lancaster was stealing controlled substances at the Weis Pharmacy at 1204 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. To facilitate the theft, he would enter the controlled substances safe and remove two bottles of controlled substances, each containing 100 pills. He would place one of the bottles up his sleeve, walk over to his lunch bag in the back of the pharmacy, and deposit the stolen pill bottle into his lunch box. He would then alter the Weis pharmacy database to make it appear as though the pharmaceutical supply company failed to deliver the same bottle of pills he stole. The investigation found that Bear stole over 1,500 Oxycodone and Percocet pills between July and December of 2025. Bear turned himself into Lancaster Township Police and was arraigned. Bail was set as $10,000 and he was released pending a preliminary hearing on February 10th.