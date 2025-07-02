Local PA State Trooper Faces Charges

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against a PA State Trooper for causing head trauma to an infant and for a pattern of abuse and endangerment against the infant and two other children. 31-year-old Christopher Young of Lancaster County was previously charged with intimidating a witness in the child abuse investigation. The Attorney General’s Office charged Young with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangering another person, after a joint investigation with the PA State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Young was arraigned and bail was set at $50,000. He is currently suspended without pay.