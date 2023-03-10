Local Lawmaker Wants Time Change Permanent

HARRISBURG – As Pennsylvanians prepare to turn their clocks ahead an hour this weekend, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties is continuing to work to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and eliminate the twice-yearly time changes. Martin introduced a resolution urging Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Studies show that the twice-a-year time changes results in more accidents, health problems, and a loss of productivity of over $400 million annually. Eliminating the change would require federal action. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fore by half. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. Test alarms monthly and replace smoke alarms 10 years old or older. Also, practice your fire escape plan so that everyone can get out in less than two minutes.