Local Food For Local School Lunches

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation that would establish the Keystone Fresh Act has passed the PA House. House Bill 1768 would expand access to fresh, locally sourced foods in school meals while supporting PA farmers and strengthening local economies. PA schools serve over 168 million lunches per year; however, school board food service providers reportedly only spend 9% of their total food costs on local foods. The bill would provide a grant program for schools to buy more local foods, and resources for farmers to meet school market needs. Research shows that for every $1 spent on local food purchasing initiatives, $1.40 circulates back into local economies. The bill now moves to the PA Senate for consideration.