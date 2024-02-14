Local Fire, EMS Companies Are Shown A Little Love Today

HARRISBURG – Rep. Keith Greiner (R-Lancaster) announced today that 13 fire and ambulance companies in the 43rd Legislative District have been awarded nearly $257,000 in state grants through the 2023-24 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

The grants may be used for construction or renovation of a unit’s station, the purchase or repair of equipment, training, debt reduction, education and public outreach, as well as staff recruitment and retention efforts. Greiner said, “Here in Lancaster County, as a former firefighter, I know we rely heavily on our volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel to respond to emergencies in our communities. Therefore, it is imperative they have the equipment and staffing they need.”

This year’s grant recipients are Akron Vol. Fire Co., Bareville Fire Co.No.1, Ephrata Community Ambulance Assn. Inc., Farmersville Fire Co., Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Gordonville Fire Co. and Ambulance Assn., Intercourse Fire Co., Lincoln Fire Co. No.1, Martindale Vol. Fire Co., New Holland Ambulance Assn., Pioneer Steam Fire Engine Co. No.1, Upper Leacock Fire Co., West Earl Fire Co. No.1. All fire companies, EMS services and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for the annual grant program, which is funded solely with state gaming proceeds.