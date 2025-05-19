Local Educators Nominated For PA Teacher Of The Year

HARRISBURG –The PA Department of Education announced that 12 PA educators are in the running to be named the Commonwealth’s 2026 Teacher of the Year. Several of them are from our region. They include: Jenna Love of Lancaster County’s Elizabethtown Area School District; Andrea Rutledge of Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District; Whitney Bellomo of York County’s Dallastown Area School District; Renee Decker of York County’s Central York School District; Ashley Oldham of Cumberland County’s Big Spring School District; and Rachel Sebastian of Berks County’s Governor Mifflin School District. PA’s 2026 Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in early December 2025 and will represent the Commonwealth at various local, regional, and national functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.