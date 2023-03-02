Lobbyist Names PA Lawmaker She Says Sexually Harassed Her

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA lobbyist is naming the Democrat state representative who she says sexually harassed her. Service Employees International Union lobbyist Andi Perez said that she was sexually harassed by Delaware County Rep. Mike Zabel four years ago. She’s calling on Zabel to resign. Zabel did not respond to messages seeking comment. He was among those who voted Wednesday for new House rules with an expanded section on handling sexual misconduct allegations. The expansion was prompted in part by Perez’ story. Perez went public with Zabel’s name a few hours later. House Democrat leadership issued a statement saying they were concerned by the allegations and take them seriously. The Ethics Committee’s broadened rules will go into effect today and it will be able to take up matters that go back five years, as Perez’s does.