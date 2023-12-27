Loaded Gun Caught At Harrisburg TSA Checkpoint

HARRISBURG – TSA officers at Harrisburg International Airport stopped a Florida man on Friday, Dec. 22, when they detected a handgun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. The man was in possession of a .380 caliber gun loaded with seven bullets. The gun was caught as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA officer to take a closer look inside the man’s carry-on bag, which was opened by police for a closer inspection. The gun was found among the man’s carry-on items. The traveler claimed that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. It marked the eighth gun stopped at the security checkpoint so far this year.