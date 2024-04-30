Live Pigeon Shoot Ban Bill Passes PA House Panel

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill that would prohibit live pigeon shoots in PA was approved by the state House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 2139 would put an end to such activity. Bill supporters say dog fighting, cock fighting, and greyhound racing have already been prohibited in the Commonwealth, yet pigeon shoots are presently exempted from PA’s animal cruelty law. There is still at least one regularly scheduled live pigeon shoot in PA, which takes place annually in Bucks County. The bill now advances to the full House for consideration.