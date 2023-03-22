Lititz Sexual Predator Sentenced To Prison

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 21 to 65 years in prison in Lancaster County Court. 49-year-old Melvin Petersheim of Lititz entered a guilty plea in October regarding abusive conduct committed between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township. The defendant was determined to be a sexually violent predator after defense counsel stipulated to an expert psychologist’s findings. On November 1, 2021, police received a child welfare report from Lancaster County Children & Youth. Subsequent interviews with the victims revealed and detailed the abuse.