Lititz Man Faces Numerous Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police report that a Lancaster County man is facing charges after assaulting police and medical staff. On January 9th around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Giant Store, located at 1008 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. A caller reported that a man wearing a red hoodie was stumbling in the parking lot and entering a white SUV. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle and identified the man as 48-year-old Keith Ulmer of Lititz. Ulmer was visibly intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol. He became uncooperative with officers and resisted arrest, assaulting them in the process. Ulmer was taken to the hospital, where he continued to assault medical staff by kicking them. Ulmer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, DUI, institutional vandalism, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.