Lititz Man Charged With Recklessly Endangering Another Person

LITITZ, PA – On November 10, 2022, at approximately 10:25 AM, the Lititz Borough Police Department received two separate 911 calls reporting hearing gunshots fired in the 700 Block of South Broad Street. The initial on-scene investigation revealed there was an argument overheard between people immediately prior to hearing the gunshots. The exact location of the home where the argument occurred was determined. Officers arrived at that home and found evidence supporting that gunshots had recently been fired. Responding officers located expended shell casings and disturbed areas of the front yard of the home where two bullets had penetrated the ground. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged Darren Thomas Mellors, age 53, of Lititz, fired two bullets into the front yard of the home following an argument. The home is located in close proximity to other homes and the front yard is immediately adjacent to South Broad Street, a state highway corridor running through the Borough of Lititz. The people involved in the argument preceding the firing of the shots have been identified and are known to each other. No injuries resulted. Mellors was subsequently charged and appeared for a preliminary arraignment. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.