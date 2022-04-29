Lindsey’s Law Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House has passed House Bill 2271, also known as Lindsey’s Law. In 2016, 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone of Bensalem, Bucks County, was a victim of sextortion which is when an individual demands sexually explicit photos or videos. If the individual does not get what they want, they often threaten violence or further exposure such as posting items online. Sadly, due to the abuse Lindsey suffered, she took her own life, leaving nothing but a note for her parents. Police later arrested a 26-year-old man who used social media to “sextort,” Lindsey Piccone and other victims, which included young girls and women. The legislation will add to the already existing law on sextortion, sentencing enhancements for predators whose abuse leads to serious bodily harm or death. The bill now moves to the state Senate.