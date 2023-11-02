LIHEAP Applications Now Accepted

HARRISURG – The application process has begun for Pennsylvanians needing help to pay for home heating bills through LIHEAP – the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP is a federally-funded program administered by the Department of Human Services that offers cash and crisis grants for renters and homeowners needing help to stay warm during winter. Applications are being taken now through April 5, 2024. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so households do not have to repay assistance. LIHEAP cash grants are between $300 and $1,000. The LIHEAP crisis grant is for people who meet income limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating service terminated, have broken heating equipment, had their heating service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood. The LIHEAP crisis grant is between $25 and $1,000. Persons can apply for LIHEAP by clicking on the banner below.