Lighting Of PA Capitol Christmas Tree

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro and other state officials kicked off the holiday season at the 2023 Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The governor said he hopes all Pennsylvanians get a chance to spend time with loved ones and count their blessings. This year’s Christmas tree is a 20-foot Douglas fir provided by Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. It is decorated in 1,250 LED lights and adorned with over 700 ornaments provided by Pre-K for PA students and PA Department of Aging senior centers from across the Commonwealth. In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there is another 20-foot Douglas fir – also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm – located outdoors on the Capitol steps. The tree in the Capitol Rotunda will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the tree on the Capitol steps will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 8, 2024.