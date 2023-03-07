Life Lion Adds Helicopter/ New Lancaster County Base

LANCASTER – Penn State Health Life Lion Critical Care Transport is deepening its commitment to Lancaster County and all of central PA by welcoming a new helicopter to its lifesaving fleet and establishing a new critical care transport base on the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center campus. The newest aircraft joins a fleet of three other helicopters. Life Lion now has the two largest aero-medical helicopters in the state that allow for advanced lifesaving equipment and space for crew members and medical specialists to administer care. Life Lion has flown more than 45,000 patients. About 15% of Life Lion’s flights are trauma-related and the other 85% are inter-hospital transports.