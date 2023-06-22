Life In Prison Plus 20 Years For Man That Set Fire To Family Home, Killed Wife in 2010

LANCASTER – A Lancaster city man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison – plus 20 years – for deliberately setting fire to his family’s home and killing his wife in 2010. Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 55 formerly of the 500 block of Dauphin Street, was previously convicted by jury of first-degree murder, arson, risking catastrophe and three counts of attempted criminal homicide after a three-week trial concluding April 6, 2023. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered the mandatory life imprisonment for first-degree homicide plus 20 to 40 years; Montalvo-Rivera also owes $116,975.28 in restitution. Montalvo-Rivera said intruders broke into his home, killed his wife and set fire to it out of retaliation for the victim’s brother, who had cooperated with the DEA in an unrelated case.