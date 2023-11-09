Life In Prison For Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to two life terms without parole plus 46 months to 13 years in prison in Lancaster County Court for the deaths of two men. 39-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar of Bird-in-Hand was convicted of the murders of Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres at his home and then police discovered the burned bodies in a truck bed on a farm lane on Charlestown Road in Manor Township on July 28, 2020. A jury returned its verdict in roughly two hours after hearing the case.