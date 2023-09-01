Life After Roe Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features a panel discussion held at the 2023 National Religious Broadcasters Convention on “Living In the Dobbs Era: Life After Roe.” The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that wrongly found a constitutional right to abortion and moved the decision back to the states to decide. The panel is moderated by syndicated radio host and author, Eric Metaxas and features four experts in the pro life movement. The panel includes Abby Johnson, a former Texas Planned Parenthood clinic manager who is now a national speaker in support of unborn children and against abortion; President of March For Life, Jeannie Mancini; Life Issues Institute President & CEO, Bradley Mattes, and Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB/GYN and Director of Medical Affairs at the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”