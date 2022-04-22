License, ID Card Holders Can Save Lives Through Organ Donation

ENOLA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today joined the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and Pennsylvania organ donation organizations Donate Life PA, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program in spreading the message that driver’s license and identification card holders can easily help another person live a fuller, longer life by registering as an organ donor. April is known nationally as Donate Life Month. Additionally, today also marks National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. During this special observance, the public is encouraged to wear blue and green – the recognized colors of organ donation organizations – to engage in sharing the donate life message and promoting the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.