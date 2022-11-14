L&I Kicks Off National Apprenticeship Week

GRANTVILLE – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver visited a training center in Dauphin County that prepares workers for family-sustaining careers through registered apprenticeship – a workforce development model growing in Pennsylvania that offers workers the opportunity to earn while they learn on the job. Secretary Berrier said, “As we kick off National Apprenticeship Week, it is only right we do so by recognizing the strength of Pennsylvania’s building and construction trades – an industry that leads the commonwealth in its commitment to dismantling barriers separating workers from in-demand skills and family-sustaining wages. At L&I, we believe strongly in the apprenticeship model and its ability to not only offer industry-driven solutions, but also to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion within Pennsylvania’s workforce.”