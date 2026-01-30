Letter Urges No Taxes On PA Energy

HARRISBURG – The Stop New Energy Taxes Coalition, led by the PA Chamber of Business and Industry and representing leading business and industry associations across the Keystone State, has sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro and the General Assembly ahead of the governor’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget address, urging policymakers to avoid new or increased energy taxes and continue supporting PA’s energy sector. The letter points to PA’s improving economic outlook, citing recent reports from Moody’s Analytics and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that show PA leading the Northeast in economic growth and gaining recognition for its increasingly competitive business climate. The coalition notes that affordable, reliable energy is a key driver of that progress. The letter warns that targeting PA’s energy sector with new taxes would raise costs for families and employers and weaken the state’s economic competitiveness. You can read their complete letterby clicking on the banner below.