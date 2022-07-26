Letter To Stand Against Misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act”

HARRISBURG – A letter sent to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking him to oppose the misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act” has been signed by PA Family Council President Michael Geer and a coalition of 80 other allies. The bill that would do far more than enshrine same-sex marriage into federal law by intentionally jeopardizing the religious freedom of millions of Americans who have sincerely held beliefs about marriage. The measure forces the federal government to recognize without limit any marriage definitions that a state adopts. It also empowers the government to punish millions of Americans who hold traditional beliefs about marriage only between a man and a woman exposing citizens to lawsuits and even endangering the nonprofit status of faith-based organizations. You can read the letter by CLICKING HERE.

