Letter Encourages Able-Bodied Pennsylvanians Should Be Able-Bodied Workers

HARRISBURG – Some PA House members are urging the Shapiro Administration to no longer seek a waiver that allows Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits without meeting a work requirement. PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler says our social safety nets are designed to help those who, through no fault of their own, are unable to work to support themselves; not people who are able-bodied, but simply choose not to work. Taxpayers should not be subsidizing stagnation. Of the Pennsylvanians classified as able-bodied adults who receive SNAP benefits, nearly 200,000 have no dependents. They have been exempt from a federal regulation that requires recipients to work 20 hours per week. The letter reasons this is an opportunity to bring thousands of capable adults into the workforce, prompting self-reliance and revitalizing PA’s economy. The most recent waiver expired in August, but a request for a new waiver from the administration has already been submitted. You can read their letter by clicking Rep. Cutler’s picture below.