Less U.S. Senate Formality Thanks To Fetterman Style

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Senate is now a bit less formal. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. The change comes after PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts and hoodies as he goes about his duties, voting from the doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire. Schumer says he will continue to wear a suit. The dress code will only apply to senators, not staff. The changes prompted outrage from some of the chamber’s more formal members, who say senators should have a certain level of decorum.