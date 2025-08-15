Legislators Lead Effort To Protect Children From Online Exploitation

HARRISBURG – Several GOP state senators are taking action to address the alarming rise in online child exploitation by introducing a resolution designating the week of August 17 – 23, 2025 as “Social Media Safety & Parental Awareness Week” in PA. They are urging schools, parents, and community leaders to join in promoting education and prevention of online dangers to children during the designated week. Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties is a co-sponsor of the resolution. Martin said, “No parent should feel helpless watching their child navigate the digital world. Predators are using technology to reach into our homes and harm children through manipulation and threats. This resolution is about awareness, education, and equipping families to protect their children before harm is done.” No other state has formally designated a week focused solely on social media safety and parental awareness in response to the growing threats of sextortion and AI-driven exploitation. As students return to school this fall, legislators hope the awareness week will prompt early conversations at home and in classrooms.